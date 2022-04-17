UK donates out N41.6bn financial support to Nigeria’s female entrepreneurs

The need to empower Nigerian women with the skills set required to assume leadership positions within the business ecosystem across the country has received a N41.6 billion (£74 million) boost from the British Government.

Dropping this hint at the recent Nigeria Info’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Conference in Lagos, British High Commission’s Political Counsellor, Jonathan Bacon said to support the entrepreneurial activities of Nigerian women, 74 million pounds have been dedicated by the British Government to aid the upscaling of women-owned businesses across the country.

He said: “During the recent visit of Vicky Ford, the UK Minister for Africa, to Nigeria in February 2022, she announced a new £74 million (N41.6 billion) financial package to support women entrepreneurs across Nigeria who are facing disproportionate barriers to business.

This aims to upscale the business operations of female entrepreneurs, as well as improve the Nigerian economy.” Commenting on the need for organisations to support female inclusions, Jonathan Bacon, noted that women play an integral role in driving essential changes.

“Employers should strive to create a culture where people, especially women, can flourish while also ensuring that a support system is developed within the structure of the workplace.

This is considered to be necessary because the British Government has recognised that women and girls play a critical role in promoting economic growth which will invariably lift millions of people out of poverty on a global scale.”

He further noted that the British Government’s desire to champion conversations around the inclusion of women is hinged on the fact that women’s rights are human rights, saying “Our action for women inclusion is guarded by three E’s – educating the girl child; empowering women socioeconomically and politically; ending violence against women and girls.

These three E’s underpin the developmental works the British Government is carrying out across Nigeria.” Urging women to break the bias within the Nigerian business landscape, Efe Ukala, the Founder of ImpactHER, advised women to have a structured plan in order to surmount the challenges they might encounter.

She said: “Breaking the bias in the boardroom requires you as a woman to rise to the top irrespective of the challenges on the way. This will need you to have a strong purpose as it is a critical factor in helping you to know what you want to achieve.

This will help you to engage in frequent self-assessment so as to discover how you can make remarkable contributions within the corporate world.”

Other speakers at the conference were: Cofounder and General Partner, FirstCheck Africa, Eloho Omame; Policy Programmes Manager for Africa, Meta, Simbo Olatoregun; Chief Economist, Coronation Merchant Bank, Chinwe Egwim; Chief Executive Officer, Herconomy, Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti; and Founder, Chef Obubu, Christine Obute Otigba – noted that there is a critical need to identify the obstacles hindering women from owning successful and scalable business enterprises within the Nigerian-economic landscape.

The Glass Ceiling Convention is a socialdriven intervention of Nigeria Info that aims to champion advocacies around women empowerment through striking strategic partnerships with globally-recognised organisations.

