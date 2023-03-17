Business World News

UK Earmarks £10m For Energy Solution In Sub-Saharan Africa

In renewed efforts to address the energy situation in Sub-Saharan Africa, South East Asia, and South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK) has earmarked 10 million pounds as a grant for innovators in benefitting countries.

The initiative, UK’s Energy Catalyst programme, was designed to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all. It is one of the UK’s biggest energy access-focused grant funding initiatives.

At an Energy Catalyst meeting held in Abuja, the Knowledge Transfer Manager for Innovate UK Nigeria, Mr Joshua Adedeji, explained that the objective of the programme was to look out for innovations that could end energy poverty in benefitting countries.

While noting that the energy catalysts would accelerate the intervention needed to meet SDG 7 by providing financial and advisory support to innovators, Adedeji explained that transforming energy access would speed up access to affordable, clean energy services for poor households, enterprises and social institutions in official development assistance (ODA) eligible countries.

He said: ‘One thing we do with this programme is to ensure that organisations are able to bring in their ideas, their solutions and utilize the fund that is available. It is a 10 million pound fund that people can apply for. The fund is open till June this year.

‘’We are particularly keen to receive projects which focus on the Indo-Pacific region, It must support the development, testing or scale-up of innovative technologies or business models. A clear social or economic benefit in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia or the Indo-Pacific Region is required.

“Creating new energy access in unserved regions improving existing access to provide a more reliable service.”

President of the Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria Mr Ayo Ademilua noted that the intervention would boost clean energy access in the country, even as he added that the association would mobilize its members across the country and connect them with partners in the UK to benefit from the grant.

