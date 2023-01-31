Business

UK economy only G7 nation to shrink in 2023 – IMF

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The UK economy will shrink and perform worse than other advanced economies as the cost of living continues to hit households, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The IMF said the economy will contract by 0.6% in 2023, rather than grow slightly as previously predicted, reports the BBC.

However, the IMF also said that after the Autumn Statement it thinks the UK economy is now “on the right track”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the UK outperformed many forecasts last year.

In its World Economic Outlook update, the IMF, which works to stabilise economic growth, said the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would shrink rather than grow by 0.3% this year.

It predicted the UK would be the only country – across the world’s advanced and emerging economies – to suffer a year of declining GDP.

The IMF said its new forecast reflected the UK’s high energy prices and financial conditions, such as high inflation.

IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told the BBC that for 2022, the UK had had “fairly robust” growth at 4.1%, which he said was “one of the strongest growth numbers in Europe”.

“But it is true that we are forecasting a sharp slowdown in 2023, with growth that would turn even negative for the year.”

He said the revision reflected the “fact that we have a very challenging environment in the United Kingdom”, which he said was caused by high energy prices as well as “high dependence on liquid natural gas”.

“As a response to this high inflation there is a tightening of monetary policy by the Bank of England and in the UK this feeds quickly into mortgages, because a lot of mortgages are adjustable rates,” he said.

“So a lot of homeowners with mortgages are seeing an increase in their mortgage payments.”

Gourinchas also said a factor in the UK’s forecast was that employment was still below pre-pandemic levels.

He said the plans outlined by the Treasury in the months since the Autumn Statement showed the UK was “certainly trying to carefully navigate these different challenges and we think that they are on the right track”.

However, the IMF said in 2024 it expected UK growth to be 0.9%, up from 0.6% previously.

GDP is a measure for looking at how well, or badly, an economy is doing and in a growing economy, each quarterly GDP will be slightly bigger than the quarter before.

If a country’s GDP falls for two quarters in a row, it means it is in recession and it is a sign that its economy is doing badly. Typically when a country is in recession, companies make less money and the number of people unemployed rises.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Court cautions NLC members over leadership crisis

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Industrial Court sitting in Owerri has ordered the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to maintain the status quo ante over the current leadership crisis rocking the Abia chapter. According to the court’s ruling made available to newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday, the presiding judge, Justice I.S. Galadima, ordered that Uchenna Obigwe remain in office […]
Business

NMA decries depleting manpower in health sector

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said that the rate at which doctors were migrating for greener pastures implied a serious man power crisis in the health sector. The doctors raised the alarm at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Anambra Chapter’s Physicians’ Week and Scientific Conference held in Nnewi. The theme of […]
Business

N400m debt: AMCON takes over Doggi Group assets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing the order of Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court, Abuja, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) said it had taken over assets belonging to Alhaji Umaru Baba Abdullahi, the Chief Promoter of Doggi Group Limited, over an indebtedness of more than N440million. In a press release made available to New Telegraph, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica