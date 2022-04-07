UK expresses concern over escalating violence in Nigeria

News Top Stories

2022-04-07

The British Government yesterday expressed deep concern over the escalation in violent attacks on communities in Benue State by terrorists and other parts of Nigeria. British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Grant Morriss, during a Stakeholders Peace Dialogue Meeting organised by the African City of Refuge and Empowerment Foundation in Makurdi called for an end to bloodshed in the country.

Morriss, who is currently leading work on Human Rights and Freedom of Religion or Belief in the country, lamented the effects of the attacks. The Ambassador said: “All of us who care about Nigeria will be concerned by the levels of violence across the country, which affects people of all genders, ethnicities and religions from all geographical locations.

That is why this event is so important, as we shine a spotlight on some of the painfulexperiencesthatpeopleare living through in Nigeria and importantly, inspirecollaborative action. “Events like this are so important, providinganopportunity to shine a spotlight on the hard work that is being conducted in Benue to promote inter-communal relations, as well as providing a platform to share their thoughts, ideas, andexperiencesona keyissue. “Since I started in the British High Commission in March 2019, I have heard a range of views about one of the most pressing issues in Nigeria, aroundinter-communal violence.

One thing we all share in common is the desire to use whatever influence we may have to bring this to an end and bring lasting peace to Benue State and Nigeria. “At the British High Commission, we have made it one of our top priorities to do all we can to tackle these issues, to continue raising awareness of the horror and scale of sexual violence, as well as the need to tackle accountability, bring justice, ensure victim support, and to take action as we try to help rebuild relationships and promote inclusion.”

The Executive Director, African City of Refugees, Pastor Justin Nenge, stated that the centre is working with three pilot local government areas of GUMA, MakurdiandGwer West due to theescalating securitychallengesaffecting them.

 

