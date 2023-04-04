News

UK Fines TikTok $15.9m For Flouting Underage Limit Rule

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The United Kingdom Data Regulator on Tuesday disclosed that it has fined TikTok the sum of £12.7 million ($15.9 million) for allowing up to 1.4 million children under the age of 13 years to use its social media platform in violation of its own rules.

The UK government through the Information Commissioner’s Office said the Chinese-owned firm broke Britain law by failing to obtain the consent of parents or guardians to use the children’s data after they had set up accounts despite being too young.

According to it, TikTok disputed the ICO’s finding, which adds to its woes after a wave of bans by Western governments of the platform’s use on official devices, owing to fears that the data could be accessed by Beijing.

“We will continue to review the decision and are considering the next steps,” the company said in a statement.

“We invest heavily to help keep under 13s off the platform and our 40,000-strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community,” it said.

TikTok nevertheless welcomed a decision by the ICO to slash the fine from £27 million, which the regulator had previously warned it might impose.

The popular video-sharing platform’s terms of service do not permit children under 13 to set up accounts.

“That means that their data may have been used to track them and profile them, potentially delivering harmful, inappropriate content at their very next scroll,” Information Commissioner John Edwards said.

“There are laws in place to make sure our children are as safe in the digital world as they are in the physical world,” he said in a statement. TikTok did not abide by those laws.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Lagos Residents Cry Out to NEMA: ‘We’re tired of picking corpses from canal’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The raining season which brings joy and freshness has sadly become a season where residents in a Lagos community pick up corpses and business owners dread so much.   The community where picking up of corpses has become a yearly ritual is the Ilo-Boundary Ajegunle community in the Oke-Odo Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) – […]
News Top Stories

Ship owners’ hopes dashed as Buhari cancels cabotage fund disbursement

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Federal Government has dashed hopes of Nigerian ship owners receiving the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) to acquire modern vessels.   Indigenous maritime operators were happy when the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) confirmed it had received President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to disburse the fund to those qualified for it in line […]
News

Buhari: I’ll sign Bill on Establishment of Forensic, Fraud Examinees Institute

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he will consider and sign a bill giving legal backing to the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria (CIFCFEN). This came as the President emerged as the first African leader to be bestowed with the global integrity and anti-corruption award of excellence by […]

Leave a Reply