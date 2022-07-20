News

UK fire services stretched as blazes follow 40C heat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fire crews have worked through the night damping down wildfires which broke out following Tuesday’s record-breaking temperatures in the UK.

In Wennington, east London, around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze which began in grassland before spreading to nearby homes, reports the BBC.

Several brigades declared major incidents due to the number of 999 calls they were receiving.

Tuesday saw a record temperature of 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Thirty-three other locations saw highs that surpassed the previous record of 38.7C.

Temperatures are lower on Wednesday, but the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms which could bring disruption in eastern and south-east England this afternoon.

The weather is also continuing to affect transport. Network Rail said on Wednesday there were no direct trains between London and Scotland, due to damage to overhead electric lines on the West Coast mainline.

Major incidents were declared by London Fire Brigade as well as fire services in Leicestershire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

In Barnsley a blaze damaged a row of houses, and in Rotherham a grass fire is reported to have spread to eight homes.

LFB said two rows of terraced houses, four other homes, 12 stables and five cars were destroyed by the blaze in Wennington, while one firefighter at the scene described it as “absolute hell”.

Dramatic images from the scene showed smoke billowing from a number of buildings, some with their roofs collapsed, and extensive damage to the surrounding land.

‘My house is completely gone’

Tim Stock, who alerted the fire brigade and whose own house was destroyed in the blaze, told BBC Radio 5 Live he and his son had spotted the fire in his neighbour’s garden but, despite their best efforts with a hose and watering can, had been unable to stop it spreading.

“I reckon about 15-20 houses might be gone or uninhabitable,” he said.

“My house is completely gone, as is the next door neighbour’s and three or four other houses along that bit.”

Speaking to the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme, London Mayor Sadiq Khan described Tuesday as the busiest day for the capital’s fire service since World War Two.

He said London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 2,600 calls and one fire had required 30 fire engines to attend.

“Yesterday there were more than a dozen fires at the same time… so it was incredibly busy day yesterday”.

He has advised Londoners not to have BBQs in parks or private gardens due to concerns about the risk of grass setting alight.

Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), described “stretched” fire services across the UK dealing with an “unprecedented level of wildfires”.

He told the BBC: “I’ve been in the fire service for over 30 years now and yesterday was just about the busiest I’ve ever seen the fire and rescue service in that time.

“The images that we saw yesterday remind me of what I’ve seen in California, Australia and southern Europe in recent years, and not so much in the UK.”

Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change, and that hot, dry weather is likely to fuel wildfires.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG shuts Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Due to multiple tanker accidents on the Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan bound carriageway last Sunday, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mr Olukayode Popoola has said the bridge would be shut to traffic this Saturday and Sunday to allow integrity tests. Speaking with New Telegraph on Friday, he said the contractor, Julius […]
News

Governors are real enemies of Nigeria –Kwara lawmaker

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

…backs Tinubu An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Kwara State, Saheed Popoola, has accused government of working against the overall interest of the country. Popoola, who spoke to reporters in Ilorin at a programme organised by the state chapter of the Correspondents’ Chapel, also condemned the alleged conspiracy against the National Leader of the […]
News

National Assembly Commission appoints, redeploy staff

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), on Thursday, approved the appointments and redeployment of top Management Officers in the National Assembly. In statement dated March 3, 2022 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, said: “The National Assembly Service Commission today approved the appointment and redeployment of some top Management officers […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica