UK firm to provide basic digital training for Peace Corps personnel

ASQ Development and Training Company based in the United Kingdom is set to provide essential basic digital literacy training to officers of Peace Corps of Nigeria. Prof. Dickson Akoh, National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria stated while addressing newsmen in Abuja. Akoh said the corps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the firm on Jan. 30 to take their officers on various learning of digital related courses. “The MoU signed with ASQ Development and Training Company will enable the ICT Instructors from the company to establish centers in the six geo-political zones of the country for the training.

“The organisation has a well-structured network of offices in all states of the federation and the FCT as well as offices in over 94 per cent of the Local Government Areas,’’ he said. He explained that the consultants from the firm in executing the MoU, would subject their members to a 3-Day inhouse rigorous and intensive lecture programmes. Akoh said the company is expected to provide a webbased training platform for their officers to acquire essential basic information technology skills and certification. The commandant said the training programme was necessary as the world was going digital, hence the need to equip their members who are mostly youths. He said the training was part of steps taken to adequately prepare the officers for the challenges in anticipation of the eventual assent to the Bill for an Act to Establish the corps.

