Business

UK firm to provide basic digital training for Peace Corps personnel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

ASQ Development and Training Company based in the United Kingdom is set to provide essential basic digital literacy training to officers of Peace Corps of Nigeria. Prof. Dickson Akoh, National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria stated while addressing newsmen in Abuja. Akoh said the corps signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the firm on Jan. 30 to take their officers on various learning of digital related courses. “The MoU signed with ASQ Development and Training Company will enable the ICT Instructors from the company to establish centers in the six geo-political zones of the country for the training.

“The organisation has a well-structured network of offices in all states of the federation and the FCT as well as offices in over 94 per cent of the Local Government Areas,’’ he said. He explained that the consultants from the firm in executing the MoU, would subject their members to a 3-Day inhouse rigorous and intensive lecture programmes. Akoh said the company is expected to provide a webbased training platform for their officers to acquire essential basic information technology skills and certification. The commandant said the training programme was necessary as the world was going digital, hence the need to equip their members who are mostly youths. He said the training was part of steps taken to adequately prepare the officers for the challenges in anticipation of the eventual assent to the Bill for an Act to Establish the corps.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Elegbe bags Fintech Ecosystem Leadership Award

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Founder and Group Managing Director (GMD) of leading integrated payments and digital commerce company, Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, has bagged the “The Ecosystem Leadership Award” at the 2022 edition of the FintechNGR Platinum Fintech Awards, according to a press release. The event, which held in Lagos at the weekend, was organised by the Fintech […]

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

SEC seeks pact with ministry on solid minerals devt

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to collaborate with the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to address some of the challenges faced by the solid minerals sector through the commodity exchanges.   This was stated by Director General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, during a meeting with the Minister of State for Solid […]
Business

Pfizer Nigeria wins great place to work award

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pfizer has won the ‘Great Place to Work Award 2020’ in Nigeria. Pfizer won the award in ‘Small Sized Organisations’ category. The report from the survey shows Pfizer had a high trust index score and employee engagement score of very high comparing to the market. The Pfizer Nigeria report was benchmarked externally with Top 100 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica