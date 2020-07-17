Sports Top Stories

UK gov okays stadium return for fans

The UK government has paved the way for fans to return to matches in the autumn after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined the next steps to ease coronavirus restrictions
The Prime Minister said trials would begin to see larger gatherings occur in places like sports stadiums as well as announcing most remaining leisure centres would be allowed to reopen on August 1, reports Sky News.
Indoor performances with live audiences would also be permitted as the Prime Minister spoke at a Downing Street press briefing this morning.

