UK govt discusses partnership with Burna Boy Lagos show –Organisers

The United Kingdom government has commenced talks with organisers of Burna Boy‘s ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ concert towards exploring a partnership that would shore up the entertainment sector in Nigeria. According to sources, a meeting about the partnership was held at the British deputy high commission in Lagos on Friday.

In attendance were Kaycee Kennedy, the CEO of Wonder X, organisers of Burna Boy’s concert; and Chim Chalemera, country director of the UK department for international trade. The meeting was on the back of the “success” recorded by Burna Boy’s January 1 concert — which also came under fire over poor coordination and a late appearance by the singer.

In an apology to his fans, the ‘African Giant’ crooner blamed the organisers, alleging that they “did an abysmal job”. At the meeting to discuss partnership for subsequent shows, Kennedy said the ‘Lagos Loves Damini’ show “was the biggest outdoor music concert with over 30,000 audiences in Africa.” “It also had the biggest car parking in an event – over 11,000 cars – and was also the pioneer single source online ticketing via wallet,” he added.

Kennedy pointed out some other major positives to include the fact that there were no reported casualties, theft, sexual assault, or sexual harassment. He, however, observed that despite the positives, there were some challenges and learning points.

He said that the desire to address the main challenges and negatives encountered at the Lagos show necessitated the visit to the British deputy high commission to meet with the UK department for international trade and discuss possible collaboration for future events.

Also discussed was the need for logistics support in areas such as infrastructure which includes equipment hire and the standardisation of such equipment in a bid to meet minimum international standards.

Speaking at the meeting, Chalemera expressed happiness about the potential benefits of the partnership.

“The UK is very happy to support the Creative Economy Catalyst team as part of our extensive engagement with the Nigerian Creative Industry,” she said. “The UK has much to offer in terms of expertise when it comes to the delivery of largescale entertainment events such as concerts and festivals. “We look forward to seeing how this expertise can be applied for future events.”

