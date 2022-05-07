News

UK govt recovers $23m Abacha loot

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom, has announced the recovery of about $23.5 million in looted funds from the allies and family of a former Nigerian dictator, the late Sani Abacha. According to Premium Times, an online news portal report, the funds were retrieved as part of a wider pool of funds identified by the United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) as having been stolen out of Nigeria in the 1990s by Mr. Abacha and his accomplices, according to a statement posted on the U.K.’s crime agency website on Thursday. According to the NCA, the looted funds were recovered after the USDOJ requested enforcement of the U.S. forfeiture order relating to the seized monies after nearly seven years of litigation and international negotiations to secure the recovery order. It said the funds have now been transferred to the Home Office of the UK for onward transmission to the USDOJ.

 

Our Reporters

