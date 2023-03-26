News Top Stories

UK Govt Reveals 10 People On Visa Ban Watchlist

The United Kingdom government on Sunday revealed the names of people on its Visa Ban watchlist.

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones made the revelation while speaking in an interview with Nigeria Info FM.

According to him, there are about 10 persons already on the visa ban watchlist, adding that they are the people undermining democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Llewellyn faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of New Media, Femi Fani-Kayode for the derogatory remarks he made during the electoral season.

Some of the former minister’s tweets in reference to the opposition have contained words and phrases deemed derogatory, divisive and inciting.

Recall that last month, Fani-Kayode was invited for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS), for claiming that the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had a meeting with army generals before the elections.

Reacting to the development, Llewellyn-Jones said, “Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand.

“It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that.”

“We have a list, we are working through our list but we don’t publish those names. I know people say we should, but we have laws, and the law prevents us from doing that.

“At the moment the list is between 5 and 10 and growing,” he added.

