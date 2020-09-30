Health

UK hospital reports major COVID-19 outbreak with 82 fresh cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A major outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant.
The hospital said the “significant temporary service restrictions”, which includes suspending planned surgery, will be put in place from 2pm, reports Sky News.
A statement from the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “Given the extent of this outbreak, and on advice of Public Health Wales, the Health Board is taking a number of urgent and significant actions to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and communities.”
The Royal Glamorgan Hospital is in Rhondda Cynon Taf which is currently in local lockdown.
The hospital said the Emergency Department will remain open for walk-in patients and those who can be treated in the ambulatory care department.
Paul Mears, chief executive of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: “We recognise the concern that these temporary changes will cause and would like to assure our patients and communities that managing this outbreak is our key priority.
“Our teams continue to work to take all necessary measures to achieve this and we have taken range of swift and decisive actions to try to manage this outbreak which include immediate closure of affected wards, risk assessments of affected and at-risk wards, reviews of infection prevention and control measures and their implementation, increased testing of healthcare staff and testing of all hospital admissions.
“These decisions have not been taken lightly, and we understand that they will impact our patients, their families, our staff and partner organisations. However, the safety of our patients and staff is of the utmost importance and we believe this is the right course of action, based on the professional advice given to us.”
The 12 areas of Wales under local lockdown restrictions are: Caerphilly county borough, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Cardiff, Swansea, the town of Llanelli, Neath Port Talbot, the Vale of Glamorgan, and Torfaen,
From Thursday at 6pm, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Conwy and Wrexham all in North Wales will also join the list of areas under local lockdowns.
On Tuesday, Public Health Wales said a further three people had died with coronavirus in Wales, with 366 people testing positive.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Wear mask while having sex, Canada’s top doctor suggests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canada’s chief medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic. Dr Theresa Tam said in a statement there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or […]
Health

COVID-19: Response hindered by RDT kits

Posted on Author APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As at June 29, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that 566 persons tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected persons in the country to 25,133 cases. Some of the factors threatening national response to coronavirus pandemic include challenges hindering ramping up national testing capacity, the use of rapid […]
Health

SFH, Oyo provide 4,106 adolescents with SRH services during lockdown

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Against the background of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, the Society for Family Health (SFH) has partnered with the Oyo State Government, to provide 4, 106 adolescent girls in Akinyele and Ibadan North East Local Government Areas with sexual reproductive health (SRH) services. Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: