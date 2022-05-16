Nnamdi Kanu )
UK Human Rights lawyers back Soludo/Kanu parley

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

Human Rights legal practitioners in the United Kingdom of South East extraction have thrown their weight behind the visit of Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

To this end members of IPOB have concluded arrangements to open talks with Soludo in a bid to stop the brigandage that is being perpetrated in the South East geopolitical zone.

According to their spokesman, Bar Paul Onuachalla, who spoke with reporters in Awka Monday: “We the Human Rights Lawyers of Igbo land based in the United Kingdom wish to express our appreciation to Governor Charles Soludo for his visit to Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS facility and we see this as a good move towards finding lasting peace in Igbo land.

“Though we were not there at their meeting we are very sure that their decisions are far reaching and meant well for our people in the South East.”

Continuing, Onuachalla submitted that since Kanu has accepted to make a public pronouncement on the issues such as sit-at-home and avalanche of killings and kidnapping in the area he should be released to help distinguish between IPOB as a body and the unknown gunmen.

“He has dismissed the killings, kidnapping and burning of public properties in the South East and he has promised to make an open pronouncement on the burning issues.

“So we are of the view that Nnamdi Kanu should be released so that he can make public his position and the position of IPOB on the matter,” he said.

It was authoritatively confirmed that the ranks of IPOB are highly elated with the visit of Soludo and are offering to assist the governor.

Confirming this indication Onuachalla told reporters that IPOB as a body is disposed to helping Soludo restore peace in the South East and we see it playing out very soon.

“We are aware of the fact that those killings are not from IPOB and the body is ready to assist and you know that His Excellency cannot tell us all that he discussed with Nnamdi Kanu but we know that this is part of the discussion,” he noted.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to take a clue from Soludo’s visit to Kanu to find lasting peace in the South East geopolitical and also call for a referendum over the agitations of IPOB.

 

