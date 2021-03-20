UK jails 2 Nigerians over £489,000 COVID-19 loan fraud

The United Kingdom has jailed two Nigerians for defrauding the government to the tune of £489,000 (about N259 million at official exchange rate) under the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief ‘Bounce Back loan’ scheme. The United Kingdom (U.K) Metropolitan Police has said the convicts exploited the government scheme by creating fake businesses using the identities of real people to apply for the loan, according to a report cited by an online news portal, Premium Times.

The U.K. Metropolitan Police said in a statement on its website on Thursday that the convicts, Timilehin Olasemo, 39, and Olufumi Akinneye, 33, had already obtained £297,000 (about N157 million) before the remaining amount was stopped by the bank. The statement said the convicts were jailed after they pleaded guilty to the crime before the Southwark Crown Court in London.

The statement further stated that Olasemo of Bedale Road, Romford, was sentenced to three years and two months’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation. Akinneye of Cowthorpe o a total of five years and six months’imprisonment forfraud, and money laundering charges. He was also convicted for his involvement in romance fraud. The two Nigerians had both pleaded guilty to the offences levelled against then by the Economic Crime Unit, part of the Metropolitan Police Command on November 12, 2020 at Southwark Crown Court.

Like this: Like Loading...