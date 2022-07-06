News

UK jails Nigerian doctor who lied about his age, killed mom of 3

A court in the UK has jailed octogenarian Nigerian doctor, Isyaka Mamman for killing a motherof- three after botching a bone marrow biopsy and piercing her heart during a routine appointment. Mammanof Cumberland Drive, Royton, was today sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty, at an earlier hearing. He admitted to the manslaughter by gross negligence of one of his patients, Shahida Parveen, 48, who died during the treatment at Royal Oldham Hospital in 2018. Mamman, now 85, gave no reaction as he was jailed, but his family wept in the public gallery at the court. Mamman was 81 at the time of the medical incident, reports Mail Online. The doctor had already been suspended for lying about his age – and colleagues thought he should be retired after botching similar procedures, leaving a patient permanently disabled, before the fatal incident

 

