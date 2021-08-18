UK market set to lose major stock

London’s FTSE 100 index will lose its second largest company by market capitalisation if shareholders back plans by global resource giant, BHP Group, to end its dual listing structure and make Australia its primary stock market. BHP has previously come under pressure from some shareholders, notably activist investor, Elliott Advisors, to simplify its structure, but had said any gains would be less than the cost of change. Now, the discount of London-listed stocks is at its deepest in over three decades, BHP, which on Tuesday, reported its best annual profit in nearly a decade, said it planned to get rid of its London listing.

According to Reuters News, shareholders are expected to vote on the unification at meetings in the first half of 2022. If the plan gets board and shareholder approval, the London Stock Exchange will lose a major player. BHP has 128 billion pounds ($176.22 billion) in market cap, second only to AstraZeneca with around 131 billion pounds, Refinitiv data shows.

BHP is the biggest company by market capitalisation on the Australian stock exchange. The value of British stocks versus global peers has been depressed by the combined impact of Britain’s departure from the European Union, a weak pound and a lack of tech stocks, which have been the big beneficiaries of the disruption caused by the pandemic. London-listed shares are trading at 12.6 times forward earnings, that compares to 17.3 times for the Australian benchmark.

