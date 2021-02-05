UK-Nigeria tech hub partners firm for design skill programme

The UK-Nigeria tech hub has launched its design school programme for designers in Nigeria in partnership with Dufuna, a social impact enterprise that trains young Africans with digital skills.

The programme is aimed at equipping 30 aspiring designers with world-class product design skills required in the 21st Century to enable them become employable or kickstart their career in tech. The pilot phase of the programme is a two-month programme, which will started on February 1, 2021 with full adherence to COVID-19 health guidelines by running virtually.

UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, an initiative of the UK Government Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, described the programme as a wonderful opportunity to build up and encourage designers, further empowering them with the necessary skill set required to upskill and compete, home and abroad.

Honey Ogundeyi, the Country Director of UK-Nigeria Tech Hub stated that the hub remained committed to de-veloping the tech-ecosystem in Nigeria by promoting and enabling interventions, which will promote digital skills and invariably create job opportunities.

On his part, Olatokunbo Fagbamigbe, CEO and founder of Dufuna, stated that Dufuna was excited to work with UKNigeria Tech Hub to train a new generation of world-class product designers for the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

“The product design course adds to its portfolio of courses and moves the hub closer to fulfilling our mission of empowering 1,000,000 Africans with digital vocational skills. Early this year, the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub also partnered with Nigeria’s engineering training institute, Decagon Digital, for the pilot phase of their Developer Placement Programme. The two plan to recruit and pair shortlisted SMEs with 100 vetted software engineers to help SMEs build web apps while they gain experience.

