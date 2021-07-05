UK, Nigerian Women on Global Investment Market

Olori Boye Ajayi(OBA) Incorporation would be exposing women of Nigeria and United Kingdom on a project, Women in Investment(WIN) HER, scheduled for next month.

The Managing Director, YD Company, Miss Yetunde Ogunnubi, who signed the release, said that, “The maiden edition on the 4- stage investment include; Education, Financial inclusion and Wealth creation project for women of colour.

“The (WINHER) focused on digital money, wealth creation opportunities, increasing the number of women actively thriving in the global investment market.

“The importance of inclusion will, through this project, be emphasized while also showing how trade & investment go hand in hand, with the Borderless Trade Network of OBA Inc. being the trade hub and Project WINHER, the investment hub.

According to her, “This project is proudly supported by the Office of the Honorable Commissioner of Trade and Investment to Vanuatu to Nigeria and South Africa; sponsored by Cersei Partners and OBA Inc.”

Mrs. Olori Boye-Ajayi, said that, “We believe that the women who participate in this project will gain a high level of financial literacy that will demystify the subject of investment and enable them to recognize high ROI opportunities.”

Mrs. Boye-Ajayi, who organised, the first Borderless Trade Women in Business Salon Series held in February aimed at realizing the global impact of raising women.

“These women were well-grounded in trade, business and investment, as well as utilizing the AfCFTA protocols to their favor.

“Sensitizing women on the possibilities of international trade and integrating actionable systems that can take their business beyond the borders of the current location or even continent.

“A World Bank survey conducted in May the previous year, assessing over 26,000 business owners and managers in over 50 countries with an active Facebook Business Page, revealed that about 43% of female-owned MSMEs were more severely affected than 34% of the male-owned business counterparts who were also affected.”

Like this: Like Loading...