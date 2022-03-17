News

UK: Nigerians can still apply for student, work, family visas

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is still possible for Nigerians to apply for the United Kingdom, UK student, work and family visas, the UK government has said. The clarification follows the statement by the British High Commission in Nigeria on 15 March “temporary suspension of priority visas for student work and family applications”.

In its clarification on Wednesday, the UK embassy in a statement by Ndidiamaka Eze, Press and Public Affairs Officer/Communication Lead, Prosperity and Economic Development/ Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, stated the possibility of still being able to accommodate all applicants. The High Commission, however, apologised for the inconvenience while promising to alert Nigerians when the ‘Priority’ and ‘Super Priority’ visa services resume. The statement reads in part: “We are aware of reporting circulating in the Nigerian media and online that the UK has suspended student, work and family visas for Nigerian applicants.

“This is not true. It is still possible to apply for any category of UK visa in the usual way on gov.uk and via our Visa Applications Centres (VAC) in Nigeria. “Our VACs remain open and customers are welcome to apply for a standard visa of any category in the usual manner, this includes student, family, work and visit visas. “However, due to a reprioritisation of resources in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine, the UK has temporarily suspended its priority visa service.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

By-election: Clark endorses Dickson for Bayelsa West

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

I jaw National Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the immediate West Senatorial District. past Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, for the vacant Bayelsa     The Media Advisor to the former governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, also quoted the foremost Ijaw National Leader as having called on Ijaw leaders across the country to […]
News

Merkel, German states consider tougher COVID-measures

Posted on Author Reporter

  Germany’s federal government and states are considering new COVID-19 measures to halt the rise in infections, such as dramatically reducing the number of people at household gatherings and compulsory mask wearing for school students. A draft document of the measures, seen by Reuters, also said people would be urged to abstain from private parties […]
News

MTN named Most Valuable African brand, worth $3.3bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

MTN Group has been named the most valuable African brand in the Brand Finance Africa 150 2020 ranking, which ascribes a brand value of US$3.3 billion to MTN. Brand value is the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. In its survey, Brand Finance said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica