Sports

UK offers to host more Euro 2020 games

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)
  • Backs World Cup bid

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK has offered to host extra Euro 2020 games this summer – and says talks between ministers and UEFA continue as organisers try to find a solution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tournament is due to be hosted across 12 different countries, with both semi-finals and the final at Wembley – but with Covid restrictions still affecting everyone, UEFA is considering other options to limit travel, reports Sky News.
Speaking to The Sun, Boris Johnson says Britain is ready to take on extra games – and cites the rollout of the vaccines as a big reason behind his confidence.
The paper also goes on to claim the UK Government has backed a joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup with the Prime Minister saying it is the “right time” to “bring football home”.
A feasibility study is under way and will continue before the formal bidding process begins next year.
The English FA said on Twitter that it welcomed “the Government’s pledge of £2.8m towards a potential bid” for the 2030 World Cup.
A joint-statement released by the FA and the football associations of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland on Monday evening read: “The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022.
“Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.
“If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.”
The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar next year, while the 2026 tournament is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Sky Sports News has contacted Downing Street and UEFA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Pogba stunner takes Man Utd back to top

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Man City beat Villa Paul Pogba scored a superb winner as Manchester United reclaimed top spot in the Premier League by coming from behind for a club-record equalling away win at Fulham. In what is becoming a familiar pattern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side on the road this season, they fell behind, with Ademola […]
Sports

Handball federation expects approval for league takeoff

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The secretary of the Handball Federation of Nigeria Haruna Megidansanma has stated that all is set for the commencement of the 2020 Handball League in Abuja. He said the HFN is awaiting the approval from the ministry of youth and sports as well as the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to proceed. Megidansanma said the […]
Sports

EPL: Spurs host Arsenal in another North London blockbuster

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For the second straight weekend the eyes of Premier League lovers will be on North London where Tottenham Hotspur welcome cross city rivals, Arsenal in the stand out game of Week 11.   Although only 6.4 kilometres maybe the distance between the two giants, however, on the field of play the gulf is huge with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica