UK offers to host more Euro 2020 games

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK has offered to host extra Euro 2020 games this summer – and says talks between ministers and UEFA continue as organisers try to find a solution due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament is due to be hosted across 12 different countries, with both semi-finals and the final at Wembley – but with Covid restrictions still affecting everyone, UEFA is considering other options to limit travel, reports Sky News.

Speaking to The Sun, Boris Johnson says Britain is ready to take on extra games – and cites the rollout of the vaccines as a big reason behind his confidence.

The paper also goes on to claim the UK Government has backed a joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to host the 2030 World Cup with the Prime Minister saying it is the “right time” to “bring football home”.

A feasibility study is under way and will continue before the formal bidding process begins next year.

The English FA said on Twitter that it welcomed “the Government’s pledge of £2.8m towards a potential bid” for the 2030 World Cup.

A joint-statement released by the FA and the football associations of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland on Monday evening read: “The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to support a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

“We will continue to undertake feasibility work to assess the viability of a bid before FIFA formally open the process in 2022.

“Staging a FIFA World Cup would provide an incredible opportunity to deliver tangible benefits for our nations.

“If a decision is made to bid for the event, we look forward to presenting our hosting proposals to FIFA and the wider global football community.”

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar next year, while the 2026 tournament is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Sky Sports News has contacted Downing Street and UEFA.

