UK partners Lagos on waste to energy project

The British Government at the weekend gave a seal of approval for more foreign investments in Lagos State as plans get underway for takeoff the first waste to energy plant in the state.

This was even as African ENRG, a waste to energy firm revealed plans to invest between $125 and $150million to build 25 megawatts waste to energy facility that would process 2.5 tonnes of waste daily in Lagos.

Speaking after a tour of Igando Landfill, Deputy British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr. Ben Llewellyn Jones, said that the British government would assist Nigeria through direct investment in the project as there were opportunities to grow beyond what was being achieved now.

He said: “Though some people think about Nigeria and investments and look the other way, we say ‘look this way.’ We will help you and it is a real opportunity here as it is being demonstrated today and even opportunities to grow beyond even what is being achieved now which is so fantastic.

“It is absolutely outstanding what is being achieved using British technology, finance and real great Nigerian drive and expertise to create something special that is really going to grow and grow.”

Like this: Like Loading...