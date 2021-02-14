UK partners Lagos on waste to energy project

…as firm plans $150m 25 megawatts waste to energy facility

The British government over the weekend gave a seal of approval for more foreign investment in Lagos State, as plans get underway for the take off of the first waste to energy plant in the state.

This was even as African ENRG, a waste to energy firm, revealed plans to invest about $125 to $150 million to build a 25 megawatts waste to energy facility that would process 2.5 tonnes of waste daily in Lagos.

Speaking after a tour of Igando Landfill, the Deputy British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Ben Llewellyn Jones, said that his government would assist Nigeria through direct investment in the project. He added that there opportunities to grow beyond what is being achieved now

The diplomat, who was accompanied by the state officials led by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello on the guided tour of facilities of West African ENRG, reiterated that so many issues of climate change, challenge of pollution, challenge of drainage and of plastics getting into the drains dropped up at the site. He added that the issues are being solved by the West African ENRG waste conversion facility which is so impressive.

He said: “Though some people think about Nigeria and investments and look the other way, we say ‘look this way’. We will help you and it is a real opportunity here as it is being demonstrated today and even opportunities to grow beyond even what is being achieved now which is so fantastic.

“It is absolutely outstanding what is being achieved using British technology, finance and real great Nigerian drive and expertise to create something special that is really going to grow and grow,” the diplomat added.

Also speaking, Tunji Bello, said the quest of West African ENRG to move from waste to wealth to establishing the first waste to energy facility speaks volume about the conducive business atmosphere in Lagos.