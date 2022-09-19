News

UK pauses for Queen Elizabeth II’s final farewell

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Life will come to a standstill for millions as the UK says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11:00 BST, with 2,000 people in attendance, reports the BBC.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the capital.

Ahead of the funeral, King Charles said he had been “deeply touched” by public support for him and his family.

Foreign royals and world leaders will join the Queen’s family for a service that will be watched by hundreds of millions globally.

Schools are closed, as are many shops and other businesses, on the national bank holiday.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin will be taken from the abbey to Wellington Arch, at London’s Hyde Park Corner.

A hearse will then travel to Windsor for a final family ceremony at a chapel in Windsor Castle.

And in a related development, the last person to view Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state says it was “a real privilege” to pay her respects.

Chrissy Heerey, a serving member of the RAF from Melton Mowbray, said it was “one of the highlights of my life”.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued to file past the Queen’s coffin, with the final mourners leaving just after 06:30 BST.

At 10:44 the coffin will be taken in a procession to nearby Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.

The doors of the Abbey opened for guests to start arriving at 08:00, ahead of the service at 11:00.

The lying-in-state lasted for four-and-a-half days.

The queue closed shortly after 22:40 on Sunday but anyone already waiting with a wristband was assured they would be admitted.

At its peak, people were waiting for more than 24 hours in a long line that snaked through central London for almost seven miles (11.2km), ending in a three-mile zigzag in Southwark Park.

Ms Heerey, who was viewing the lying-in-state for the second time, said: “I was the last person to pay my respects to the Queen and it felt like a real privilege to do that.”

“It’s one of the highlights of my life and I feel very privileged to be here,” she said.

Mother and daughter Christine and Sarah Rogers, who had travelled from Woodbridge in Suffolk, were the final two people to be handed wristbands to join the queue.

The crowds behind them burst into applause as they were told they would be the last people allowed to enter Westminster Hall.

Sarah said: “It means a lot to come and pay our respects, because she’s been a constant in my life. To just go there and say thank you… it means a lot.”

As the lying-in-state drew to a close on Monday morning, members of parliamentary staff followed the final mourners, with Black Rod Sarah Clarke, a senior officer in the House of Lords, being the last to walk past the coffin.

Earlier, several hundred people were turned away from the queue, including Vidur and Natasha Pabari from Chigwell.

Vidur said it was “heartbreaking” to miss out, while Natasha said: “We will have to pay our respects another way.”

On Sunday, organisers had urged people not to travel to avoid disappointment in case they missed the cut-off time, before announcing the queue was closed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Jigawa directs opening of schools as state records zero COVID-19 case in 16 days

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, yesterday directed the opening of schools in the state following the success achieved in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. ReportsfromJigawaState said the state had not recorded a single case of COVID-19 in the state for 16 days.   The governor also directed all civil servants irrespective […]
News Top Stories

Reps to pass N895bn 2021 supplementary budget in two weeks

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has assured that it will pass the 2021 supplementary budget of N895.842 billion submitted by President Buhari before embarking on its annual recess by of July 15. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila gave the assurance on Tuesday after reading the letter accompanying the supplementary budget sent by the president. President Buhari, in the […]
News Top Stories

Osun Guber: Why Oyetola deserves to win, by Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, has charged the people of Osun State to come out massively and vote for the re-election of Governor Gboyega Oyetola even as he urged security agencies to work harmoniously to ensure a peaceful poll. He made the appeal in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica