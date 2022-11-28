UK pledges support for Nigerian capital market

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Ben Llewellyn- Jones, has stated that the UK Government is committed to supporting Nigeria’s financial sector, particularly the capital market to be more innovative, sustainable and resilient due to emerging climate change challenges.

Represented by the Head, Economic Development, Ms. Sally Woolhouse, she said the UK was keen to supporting FSDA and the SEC to deepen Nigeria’s capital market.

According to her, “the UK government which has been a long -staying ally of the Nigerian government, is committed to supporting the country’s financial sector- particularly the capital market in being more innovative, sustainable and resilient even as we all face emerging challenges such as climate change.

“As I have earlier mentioned on UK government’s support, our offers covers Technical Support including to green the capital market – FSD Africa is doing an awesome job in partnering with you to drive this mission; also we can explore the potential strategic engagement with UK financial market institutions such as the London Stock Exchange – through which SEC could gain insight into emerging trends.

“Once again, congratulations to the Nigerian government and well done to SEC for pulling off a commendable feat. We look forward to working more collaboratively with every partner in achieving a sustainable and resilient financial sector in Nigeria

