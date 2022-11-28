Business

UK pledges support for Nigerian capital market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Ben Llewellyn- Jones, has stated that the UK Government is committed to supporting Nigeria’s financial sector, particularly the capital market to be more innovative, sustainable and resilient due to emerging climate change challenges.

Represented by the Head, Economic Development, Ms. Sally Woolhouse, she said the UK was keen to supporting FSDA and the SEC to deepen Nigeria’s capital market.

 

According to her, “the UK government which has been a long -staying ally of the Nigerian government, is committed to supporting the country’s financial sector- particularly the capital market in being more innovative, sustainable and resilient even as we all face emerging challenges such as climate change.

“As I have earlier mentioned on UK government’s support, our offers covers Technical Support including to green the capital market – FSD Africa is doing an awesome job in partnering with you to drive this mission; also we can explore the potential strategic engagement with UK financial market institutions such as the London Stock  Exchange – through which SEC could gain insight into emerging trends.

“Once again, congratulations to the Nigerian government and well done to SEC for pulling off a commendable feat. We look forward to working more collaboratively with every partner in achieving a sustainable and resilient financial sector in Nigeria

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE hits N15trn in market capitalisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as investors gain N708bn, highest in five years   Thebullsyesterdaymaintained grip on market activities as stocks sustained rally for the 12th trading session to record highest gain in more than five years investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks over decline in fixed income.   The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index climbed 4.92 per cent, […]
Business

NCAA: Why more foreign registered aircraft operate in Nigeria

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE,

● 70 foreign endorsed, 46 active ● 23 carry Nigeria’s register mark PROLIFERATION NCAA tries to encourage the owners to deregister and register their aircraft in Nigeria’s registration number   The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has admitted that there are some gaps in the system that allow proliferation of […]
Business

German govt partners Edo to tackle unemployment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to focus on human capital development to reduce youth unemployment in the state. The governor disclosed this after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) of the German Government at Government House, in Benin City. Obaseki […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica