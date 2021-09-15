News

UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Mum, 79

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his mother, Charlotte, who died at the age of 79. The family announced that Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday. The Prime Minister has described her as the “supreme authority” in his family and credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life. The daughter of the barrister Sir James Fawcett, who was president of the European Commission for Human Rights in the 1970s, Charlotte Johnson Wahl studied English at Oxford University. She interrupted her education to travel to America withStanleyJohnson, whom she married in 1963, and returned to complete her degree as the first married female undergraduate at her college, Lady Margaret Hall. She and Stanley had four children: Boris, journalist Rachel, former Cabinet minister Jo, and environmentalist Leo, before they divorced in 1979

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG goes after contractors fleeing with Constituency projects’ money

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Federal Government has commenced a manhunt for all contractors who had collected money for Constituency projects across the country and disappeared without executing them. Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr. George Akume, said that apart from paucity of funds, implementation and execution of Constituency projects were challenged by unscrupulous individuals […]
News

Stakeholders urge speedy passage of Gender Equality Bill

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Stakeholders at a oneday capacity building workshop on National Gender Policy Implementation in Umuahia, Abia State capital, have expressed worry over Nigeria’s global ranking in gender issues, saying the time had come for the passage of the Gender Equality bill by the National Assembly. Nigeria is said to rank 128 out of 149 countries globally […]
News

Buhari names Abuja expressway after president of Niger

Posted on Author Reporter

President Muhammadu Buhari has named a road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after President Issoufou Mahamadou of Niger Republic. At a ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, Mohammed Bello, FCT Minister, said the expressway was named after the Nigerien president for his “significant role in the promotion of peace in Africa”. “Earlier today, the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica