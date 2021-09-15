UK PM Boris Johnson Loses Mum, 79

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lost his mother, Charlotte, who died at the age of 79. The family announced that Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a professional painter, died “suddenly and peacefully” at a London hospital on Monday. The Prime Minister has described her as the “supreme authority” in his family and credited her with instilling in him the equal value of every human life. The daughter of the barrister Sir James Fawcett, who was president of the European Commission for Human Rights in the 1970s, Charlotte Johnson Wahl studied English at Oxford University. She interrupted her education to travel to America withStanleyJohnson, whom she married in 1963, and returned to complete her degree as the first married female undergraduate at her college, Lady Margaret Hall. She and Stanley had four children: Boris, journalist Rachel, former Cabinet minister Jo, and environmentalist Leo, before they divorced in 1979
