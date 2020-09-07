Metro & Crime

UK police declare ‘serious incident’ after reports of shooting involving pupil

Police are at the scene of a “serious incident” in Suffolk after reports of a shooting involving a Year 11 pupil on their way to school.
Officers were called to the Grange Farm area in Kesgrave at 8.40am on Monday to reports of a shooting, Suffolk Constabulary said.
Kesgrave High School confirmed one of its Year 11 students had been involved in a “serious incident”.
“We have made aware by the police that there has been a serious incident involving one of our Year 11 students, on their way to school,” the school said in a tweet.
“Students in school are safe and we are managing the situation in constant, close communication with the police.
“Students are to remain in school and will be kept safe in liaison with the police. Police will be present in the area and around the school throughout the school day.
“At the present time we are expecting students to be dismissed at the end of the school day, 3.20, as normal.”
An air ambulance was also flown to the scene, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance confirmed.
Police said in a statement: “Police are currently at the scene of a serious incident in Kesgrave.
“Officers were called just after 8.40am, Monday 7 September, to reports of a shooting in Grange Farm.
“Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas.
“Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 58 of 7 September.”

