UK resumes work, study visa applications processing in Nigeria

The United Kingdom (UK) has announced the resumption of work and study visa applications processing in Nigeria. The British High Commission had on December 6, 2021, suspended visa applications from red list countries, including Nigeria.

The report was cited by an online news potal, THEWILL. But a post by UKinNigeria on its social media handles on Wednesday, urged Nigerians to proceed to the UK visa ap-plication centres for the Priority Visa Services. “From January 24, TLS will resume offering some Priority Visa (PV) Services in our Nigerian visa application centres. PV services will only be available to customers applying at VACs in Nigeria in work and study routes. These services will only be available via the TLS website and can be purchased when making a VAC appointment,” the post read. As of June 2021, the United Kingdom announced that at least 20,427 Nigerians are studying in the UK.

