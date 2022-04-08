News

UK: Russian troops fully out of northern Ukraine

Russian troops have now “fully withdrawn” from northern Ukraine, moving back north to Belarus and Russia says the UK Defence Ministry.

Some of those units will be transferred to eastern Ukraine to fight in the Donbas. But many of the forces will need “significant replenishment” before being deployed, reports the BBC.

“Any mass redeployment from the north [is] likely to take at least a week minimum,” the ministry said in its morning briefing.

It added that Russian shelling of cities in Ukraine’s east and south continued and Russian troops had advanced south from the strategically important city of Izyum.

Meanwhile Ukraine forces say that as they have retaken towns near Kyiv previously occupied by Russian forces, they’re discovering more and more atrocities.

Last week’s discovery of bodies strewn in the streets in Bucha prompted global outcry and accusations of genocide.

Overnight, Ukraine President Zelensky said that in the town of Borodyanka, the situation was “significantly more dreadful” than in Bucha.

He didn’t provide further details but hundreds of people are feared killed in the strikes. As we reported earlier, 26 bodies have been pulled from the rubble so far.

 

