News

UK says COVID-19 ‘Test and Trace’ system cost to rise to £22bn

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The British government announced a 7-billion-pound increase in funding for its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing system on Monday, as part of an expanded programme of mass testing and plans to test frontline staff more regularly.
The ‘Test and Trace’ system has been heavily criticised after a series of high-profile failures since its launch earlier this year, and ministers concede it has not performed as well as they had hoped, reports Reuters
Nevertheless, the government is banking on enhanced testing programmes as an important prong of its strategy to ease the economic burden of lockdowns and restrictions that have been implemented to control the spread of the virus.
“This strategy is backed by an additional 7 billion pounds for NHS (National Health Service) Test and Trace to increase testing and continue to improve contact tracing, taking the overall funding provided for Test and Trace this financial year to 22 billion pounds,” the government said in its COVID-19 winter plan, published on Monday.
The government wants to roll-out rapid testing to frontline healthcare, social care and other high risk staff, and expand pilot programmes which have sought to test large numbers of people in a single area to identify asymptomatic cases.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS protests: Lagos will need N1trn for reconstruction — Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Reporter

  AIn the aftermath of the wanton destruction of lives and properties during the #EndSARS protests, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that Lagos State requires a minimum of N1 trillion to reconstruct the extensive damage of properties across the metropolis. He said this eve as South West Governors have alleged […]
News

Senate threatens MDAs with zero allocation

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…to pass 2021 Budget December 3 …gives Nov deadline for budget defence lMoney bill passes second reading The Senate, yesterday, threatened to deny funds to ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of government, which failed to adhere strictly to the 2021 budget defence timetable. The threat was given by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, […]
News Top Stories

Pension investment in FG’s securities drops by N380bn

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

COVID-19 hinders employers’ remittances   Total assets now N10.57trn   The effect of ravaging Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on pension fund investment by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).   The situation has seen investment in Federal Government securities drop by as much as N380 billion between January and April this year.   The total […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: