UK Sets To Ban TikTok From Devices

The British parliament has concluded plans to ban the popular video-sharing app, TikTok from parliamentary devices and the Parliamentary network.

TikTok, a short-form video hosting service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance allows users to submit videos, which can range in duration from 3 seconds to 10 minutes or even more.

The Scottish Government following the discussion with the UK government has concluded that the app must be banned from mobile phones and other corporate devices in the country.

“Following the government’s decision to ban TikTok from government devices, the commissions of both the House of Commons and Lords have decided that TikTok will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network.

A parliament spokesperson disclosed to the UK Guardian on Thursday that, “Cybersecurity is a top priority for parliament. However, we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies, or incidents.

According to Scotland’s deputy first minister, John Swinney said, the ban does not extend to personal devices used by staff or the general public.

She also added that“Devices managed by the Scottish government are configured in line with best practice from the National Cyber Security Centre, which helps us to manage any risk associated with the use of third-party applications.

“Our decision to prohibit the use of TikTok follows engagement with the UK government on the potential tracking and privacy risks from certain social media apps.

“Currently there is limited use of TikTok within the government and limited need for staff to use the app on work devices. This ban will be implemented immediately. It does not extend to personal devices used by staff or the general public.”

