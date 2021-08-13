News

UK shooting: Suspected gunman, five others die

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Police in Plymouth have confirmed six people – including a suspected gunman – have died in a firearms incident.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Biddick Drive in the Keyham area at about 18:10 BST on Thursday.

Police said three females, two males and the suspect died. All are thought to have died from gunshot wounds and relatives have been informed, BBC reports.

An MP said one of those killed was under 10 years old and more people were being treated in hospital.

Plymouth Sutton & Devonport MP Luke Pollard said the incident was “unspeakably awful” and that he was “utterly devastated” to learn one of those killed was a child.

In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said two females and the three males died at the scene, while one female died shortly after in hospital.

The force added: “The area has been cordoned off and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“Investigations are continuing into the incident and disruption to the road network in the Keyham will remain throughout the night.”

Plymouth Moor View MP Johnny Mercer earlier said the incident was “not terror-related”.

Scenes of crime officers in white suits could be seen using cameras in the street and members of the public who lived locally were not allowed into their homes, PA Media reported.

Officers appealed to the public not to speculate or share pictures of the scene on social media or anywhere else.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “The incident in Plymouth is shocking and my thoughts are with those affected.

“I have spoken to the chief constable and offered my full support.

“I urge everyone to remain calm, follow police advice and allow our emergency services to get on with their jobs.”

Eyewitness Sharron, who lives near Biddick Drive and did not want to give her full name, said what happened was “horrendous and so sad”.

“Firstly, there was shouting, followed by gunshots – three possibly four to begin with,” she said.

“This was when the shooter kicked in the door of a house and randomly started shooting. He ran from the house shooting as he ran and proceeded to shoot at a few people in the linear park up from the drive.”

She said the “shooter proceeded along Royal Navy Avenue still shooting”.

Another witness, Robert Pinkerton, said he “walked around the corner” and “bumped into a bloke with a shotgun”. He said the man was dressed all in black.

People were asked to stay inside and follow police advice as the emergency services responded.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “There’s much we don’t know about the shocking events in Plymouth. However it’s clear tragedy has hit Keyham.

“My thoughts are with the families and neighbours of those caught up in this nightmare. I pay tribute to our emergency services who ran towards events we’d all run from.”

Pollard added Ford Primary School and St Mark’s Church on Cambridge Road would be open from 09:00 on Friday as a “safe place for our community to come together”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

ECCIMA holds 32nd Enugu Int’l trade fair

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

The Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) yesterday pleaded with the federal government to rise to its responsibilities of fully developing the Fair Complex the way it did to its counterparts in Lagos and Kaduna states. Presidentof ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu, who made the call while briefing journalists on activities for […]
News

At last, Olusegun Osoba having moment of fulfillment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Veteran news man turn politician, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, is a household name in the Gateway State, Ogun, especially when it comes to the issues of partisan politics. It is not an understatement to say that he is an illustrious son of the state are abound.   However, it could be said that for sixteen years, […]
News Top Stories

NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved Janssen, also known as Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the county. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vaccine having gone through […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica