UK shuts Visa Application Centres in Nigeria

The United Kingdom has shut down its visa application centres in Nigeria over the crisis arising from #EndSARS protests in the country.

The UK made this known in a statement on its website.

The statement was titled, ‘Important: Closure of our Visa application centre’.

The statement read: “Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria and for the safety of both staff and applicants, our Nigeria centres will be closed for 48 hours at a minimum.

“For applicants with booked appointments within this period, please you will need to reschedule your appointment for next week, from 26th October 2020.

“We will continue to post regular updates on this page, so please keep checking back for the latest information on reopening.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

On Tuesday, the United States shut down its consulate in Lagos State for two days over the #ENDSARS protests.

The US embassy and consulate had in a statement said, “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos.

“Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges.

“Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.’’

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday imposed an indefinite curfew in the state as the police ordered out anti-riot units nationwide to face protesters.

