News

UK strikes immigration deal with Nigeria to speed up deportation of criminals

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on UK strikes immigration deal with Nigeria to speed up deportation of criminals

On Thursday, a flight to Nigeria and Ghana removed 11 Foreign National Offenders (FNOs) and 10 other Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals, with no right to be in the UK. Official figures show an alarming drop in the number of foreign criminals being deported from the UK in recent years. Immigration lawyers have been blamed for some of the decrease, after using European Human Rights laws to prevent many foreign offenders from being removed. Just last month, a removal flight landed in Jamaica with just seven of 112 foreign offenders originally scheduled to be deported to the island nation. There are currently 9,815 foreign criminals in UK prisons.

Of those who have been released from prison, 10,741 have been removed from the UK since January 2019. But figures also show the number being deported has slowed significantly in recent years. More than 11,300 foreign offenders are currently back in communities across the UK, awaiting deportation to their home countries. That figure is nearly double what it was four years ago. Alarmingly, Home Office figures also show that almost 3,500 of those awaiting deportation have been out of prison for more than five years. At the same time, the number of “Highest Harm” offenders being removed has fallen by more than half over the past eight years.

956 of those released after serving sentences for murder, rape and drug dealing were removed last year. That compares to 2,200 “Highest Harm” criminals who were deported in 2013. The deal with Nigeria is planned to help introduce a quicker removal process for Foreign National Offenders and those with no right to remain in the UK.

It is a different type of deal to the economic partnership with Rwanda, announced in April. That agreement is designed to process asylum seekers, who arrive in the UK by “irregular routes,” in the central African nation instead. Plans to send a flight of asylum seekers to the Rwandan capital earlier this month were blocked by the European Court of Human Rights, after a judge in Strasbourg ruled the flight should be halted. Home Secretary Priti Patel praised the deal announced on Thursday with Nigeria.

She said: “It is an important development that the UK and Nigeria have signed an agreement to co-operate on migration issues, to tackle illegal migration and the significant threat it poses to both nations. “The deal will mean that operational teams in both countries will share their expertise to take the fight to criminal people smugglers who are responsible for a wider range of criminality and put profit before people while undermining the security of our two countries. “This landmark agreement will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets and country safer.” The Foreign National Offenders deported to Nigeria and Ghana Thursday had been sentenced to combined prison terms of more than 64 years.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Bandits kill scores in Plateau villages, burn homes

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

A number of people were reportedly killed by bandits in fresh attacks on  some villages in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State on Sunday. According to residents, the hoodlums attacked Kukawa, Gyanbahu, Dungur and Keram villages, killing many and burning homes.   Adam Musa, a resident of Kukawa village, said the incident occurred at […]
News

#EndSARS: Sheathe your swords, Iwuanyanwu appeals to Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Following the orgy of violence and destruction across the country which has trailed the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos, elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has appealed to youths in the country to give the Federal Government the benefit of doubt and sheathe their swords   He urged the youths to […]
News Top Stories

2023: Why South East hasn’t clinched Nigeria’s Presidency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

A former Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke has alleged that the South Eastgeopoliticalzonehasnot been able to clinch the presidency of Nigeria because of the conspiracy of some local and foreign powers.   Okeke, a leading member of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum (IECF), stated this in a chat with journalists, on the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica