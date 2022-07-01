Top Stories

UK strikes immigration deal with Nigeria to speed up deportation of criminals

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on UK strikes immigration deal with Nigeria to speed up deportation of criminals

 

 

On Thursday, a flight to Nigeria and Ghana removed 11 Foreign National Offenders (FNOs) and 10 other Nigerian and Ghanaian nationals, with no right to be in the UK.

Official figures show an alarming drop in the number of foreign criminals being deported from the UK in recent years.

Immigration lawyers have been blamed for some of the decrease, after using European Human Rights laws to prevent many foreign offenders from being removed.

Just last month, a removal flight landed in Jamaica with just 7 of 112 foreign offenders originally scheduled to be deported to the island nation.

There are currently 9,815 foreign criminals in UK prisons.

Of those who have been released from prison, 10,741 have been removed from the UK since January 2019.

But figures also show the number being deported has slowed significantly in recent years.

More than 11,300 foreign offenders are currently back in communities across the UK, awaiting deportation to their home countries.

That figure is nearly double what it was four years ago.

Alarmingly, Home Office figures also show that almost 3,500 of those awaiting deportation have been out of prison for more than 5 years.

At the same time, the number of “Highest Harm” offenders being removed has fallen by more than half over the past 8 years.

956 of those released after serving sentences for murder, rape and drug dealing were removed last year.

That compares to 2,200 “Highest Harm” criminals who were deported in 2013.

The deal with Nigeria is planned to help introduce a quicker removal process for Foreign National Offenders and those with no right to remain in the UK.

It is a different type of deal to the economic partnership with Rwanda, announced in April.

That agreement is designed to process asylum seekers, who arrive in the UK by “irregular routes”, in the central African nation instead.

Plans to send a flight of asylum seekers to the Rwandan capital earlier this month were blocked by the European Court of Human Rights, after a judge in Strasbourg ruled the flight should be halted.

Home Secretary Priti Patel praised the deal announced on Thursday with Nigeria.

She said: “It is an important development that the UK and Nigeria have signed an agreement to co-operate on migration issues, to tackle illegal migration and the significant threat it poses to both nations.

“The deal will mean that operational teams in both countries will share their expertise to take the fight to criminal people smugglers who are responsible for a wider range of criminality and put profit before people while undermining the security of our two countries.

“This landmark agreement will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets and country safer.”

The Foreign National Offenders deported to Nigeria and Ghana Thursday had been sentenced to combined prison terms of more than 64 years.

A Home Office spokesperson told GB News: “We remain committed to removing foreign nationals with no right to be in the UK and despite the challenges of the pandemic restricting our ability to deport as many as we would like, we have removed 10,742 foreign national offenders since 2019.

“The Nationality and Borders Act will overhaul the broken asylum system and speed up the removal of those with no right to be in the UK.”

*Courtesy: gbnews.uk

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ISWAP has embarked on massive recruitment –Army

Posted on Author Onyema Nwachukwu,

spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, says the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has embarked on a massive recruitment of members.   The army recently launched a series of offensives against the insurgents in its ongoing Operation Hadin Kai in the north-east. Hundreds of the insurgents, including some of the top commanders surrendered to […]
News Top Stories

EFCC probe: PDP demands Magu’s arraignment

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to arraign the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, over allegations of fraud. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbindiyan, said the delay in bringing Magu’s case to justice is raising public apprehensions […]
News Top Stories

Reps move to stop public officials from overseas treatment

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…propose N500m fine, 7 years imprisonment The House of Representatives yesterday passed for second reading a bill seeking to amend the National Health Act, to provide sanction of N500 million or seven years imprisonment for public officials who travel abroad for medical care at public expense. The bill, sponsored by Hon Sergius Ogun (PDP, Edo) […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica