UK study finds new symptoms related to COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches are among a new set of symptoms related to COVID-19, experts at Imperial College London said yesterday in a report. The study was conducted among more than one million people between June 2020 and January 2021.

The report said new symptoms were in addition to the “classic” symptoms of COVID-19 already included in the National Health Service (NHS) guidance, such as fever, new persistent cough, loss of sense of smell and/or taste. There was some variation in symptoms depending on age, but chills were associated with COVID-19 across all age groups, said the report released by the Real-time Assessment of Community Transmission (REACT) team at Imperial College London.

The more symptoms people showed, the more likely they are infected by the virus, said the report. However, around 60 per cent of infected people did not report any symptoms at all in the week leading up to their test, it added. Another 12,364 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country to 3,972,148, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

The country also reported another 1,052 Coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of Coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 113,850. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. The latest figures were revealed as Britain is stepping up efforts to speed up vaccine roll-out to bring the pandemic under control. More than 12.6 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of the Coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures. England is currently under the third national lockdown since outbreak of the pandemic in the country. Similar restriction measures are also in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the U.S. have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

