News

UK Suspends Walk-in Service For Visa Applicants In Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United Kingdom (UK) has “temporarily suspended” its flexi appointment service for visa applicants in Nigeria.

The service allows the submission of applications during the opening hours of the visa application centre (VAC) or before and after the applicant’s scheduled appointment date.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday.

The UK said the decision to suspend the service is for the safety of customers.

“To protect the safety of customers waiting outside of our Visa Application Centres, the Flexi Appointment (walk-in) service has been temporarily suspended. You will not be able to book one of these appointments online or by turning up at the VAC,” the statement reads.

“If you have already paid for this service (before 10 January) then you can still benefit from this.

“You should not attend the VAC until it is your allocated appointment time, or you have been contacted by TLS to collect your passport.

“Visa customers who turn up at the VAC significantly before their appointment will be asked to leave and return at the correct date and time.

“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases.

“However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If your request is exceptionally urgent you can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers.

“If you have not yet been contacted by TLS, this means your application is still being processed by the UKVI team and the VAC will not be able to assist you.

“The staff in the VACs are not involved in the processing of UK visa decisions and are unable to provide updates on your application.”

The UK added that it was working on scheduling more appointments in order to address the large number of applications on student visas.

“We are aware that large numbers of prospective students are queuing outside of the Visa Application Centre (VAC) to try and secure a visa appointment,” the statement reads.

“Student applications are being processed within the customer service standard of 15 working days. To help meet this demand, we are working hard with TLS to offer additional VAC appointments.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A story is told of Oedipus the King, a play written by Sophocles, a great Greek writer. Oracle of Apollos prophesied that Oedipus would kill his father and marry his mother, and so it came to be that Oedipus actually killed a man he met in the wilderness, but the same man happened to be […]
News Top Stories

Adebowale becomes new University of Ibadan VC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Kayode Adebowale, yesterday emerged as University of Ibadan’s 12th VC. The Governing Council headed by ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun settled for Adebowale after a rigorous interview. He replaces Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, who left the office in November 2020. Sixteen people applied for the job out […]
News Top Stories

FG: We’ll tackle recession aggressively in record time

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

As the economy faces another round of recession, the Federal Government has expressed confidence in its ability to tackle the menace through aggressive implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).   Describing the ESP as the pathway to restore the economy, it said given various interventions already at work, performance in the 4th quarter could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica