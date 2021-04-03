Business

UK ticket-holder is EuroMillions winner of £122m jackpot

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A UK ticket-holder has scooped a massive £122m jackpot in tonight’s EuroMillions, making them the fifth biggest National Lottery winner.
The winning numbers are: 21, 47, 04, 40, 34, reports Sky News.
The Lucky Stars are: 02, 05.
Players are being urged to check their tickets in order to claim the prize of £122,550,350.80.
Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “What brilliant news, one UK winner has scooped tonight’s massive £122 million EuroMillions jackpot.
“They are now the fifth biggest ever National Lottery winner.”
One person won £1 million in the Millionaire Maker Selection.
The Thunderball winning numbers are: 01, 08, 14, 22, 38. The Thunderball is 14.
It is the second UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after another lucky ticket-holder won the £39 million jackpot in the draw on New Year’s Day.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

BCG: Financial inclusion, others’ll drive Nigeria’s economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy firm, has proposed the promotion of financial inclusion, equitable distribution of resources, infrastructural development and formulation of requisite fiscal policies as initiatives that will drive Nigeria’s post- Covid economic recovery. The measures were highlighted in a recent BCG report titled, “How to Forge an Inclusive Post- […]
Business

CBN’s forex sales hit $19.91bn in 10 months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Decline Forex supply to authorised dealers was hampered by precautious economic activities   The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $19.91billion to authorised dealers between January and October last year, findings by New Telegraph show.   The figure is $12.60billion less than the $32.51billion that the regulator sold to authorised dealers […]
Business

Third Mainland Bridge repair: FRSC warns motorists driving against traffic

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

      The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State said it is disturbed by the recent disruption of law and order where motorists are driving against traffic at Adeniji inward Iyana Oworo on the Third Mainland Bridge. It has therefore warned against such act.   The Lagos Stated Sector Commander of FRSC, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica