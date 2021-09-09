News

UK to partner Nasarawa on mining, other sectors

The United Kingdom has pledged to partner with the Nasarawa State government in the area of mining, and agriculture to grow its economy. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Cariona Laing, stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule at the Government House, Lafia, yesterday.

She said the United Kingdom would partner the state to develop its vast mining potentials to boost the economy of the state. According to her, the practical results of Governor Sule’s policies and vision excited her hence her visit to the state.

The envoy said: “I am here to see for myself the determination and innovative projects going on for the benefit of the citizens of Nasarawa State. “I saw the amazing mining potentials of Nasarawa State during a presentation at the African Investment Summit and for this I am excited to partner with you to develop the sector.” “Nasarawa State has a very unique comparative advantage with its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. We have expertise in mining and we will partner with you to develop the sector.” Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, lauded the high commissioner, saying that his administration had taken deliberate steps to stimulate the economy.

