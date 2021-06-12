News

UK to support FG to restore peace in North-east

The United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) says it will work with donor partners and the Nigerian government to restore peace in the North-east.
Paul Nyulaku, representative of UK FCDO, stated this on Friday at the North-east Conflict Management and Stabilisation (NECMS) programme held in Abuja.
Speaking at the event jointly organised by UK FCDO, Mercy Corps (MC), Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), and Okapi Consulting/Radio Ndarason International, Nyulaku said peace building is crucial in regions devastated by insecurity.
According to Nyulaku, insurgency limits the growth and development of any economy and impacts negatively on livelihoods of citizens.
He said for peace to be restored, all hands must be on deck, adding that effective response to conflict requires a comprehensive approach at all levels, including those affected by the conflict.
“I’m aware that many useful community platforms that have done a great job were established to promote dialogue and reconciliation under NECMS. We hope the work of these groups and achievements realised is sustained and hopefully taken up by ongoing programmes in the North-east,” he said.
Nyulaku said the UK has been supporting the consortium to implement the NECMS over the years.
He noted that the event was organised to discuss lessons learned during the implementation of the programme, adding that it would also help the UK plan future peace building programmes.
“I envisage this is same for other donor partners. I do hope you find discussions on how NECMS managed to deliver the programme, key results achieved across the different work streams and what could be of interest to other donor partners insightful,” he said.
“I wish to thank Mercy Corps and other consortium partners: Centre for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC), Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) and Okapi Radio for the opportunity to give the opening remarks at this important event
“I hope that through this event, key requirements for reconciliation and peace will be placed on the agenda towards improving the conflict situation in the North-east.”

