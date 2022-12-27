UK to waive duty for Nigeria on export worth N1.2trn

Cocoa, fertilisers and other export goods valued from Nigeria valued at N1.2trillion(£1.6billion) will enjoy duty and quota access in the United Kingdom from 2023 under the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) introduced in August, 2022. It was learnt that 99 per cent of the exports would enjoy new tariff reductions introduced by the DCTS.

The DCTS is expected to grow in products such as cocoa and fertilisers, where it is targeting global export volumes of $1 billion and $2 billion respectively.

The UK Department for International Trade (DIT) said in its report that UK would support specific business sectors in Nigeria that may benefit from the DCTS, through a series of technical workshops in Lagos before March 2023. Since EDF7, stressing that it had supported a number of events to increase trade and investment between the UK and Nigeria, including the West Africa Security Exhibition (WASE), among others.

The report noted: “This Trade Mission has so far led to two British-Nigerian film co-productions, with upcoming premieres in February and June 2023. “The private sector stakeholders, led by the International Money Transfer Association (IMTA), are articulating a proposal to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on how to ad-

dress the regulator’s concerns. “Although, the sub-group on mobile money and fintech is yet to meet, there have been preliminary engagements and consultations with the key private sector stakeholders to obtain a deeper understanding of the opportunities in the market as well as constraints to market access.”

The report added that Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) was in the process of implementing Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), stressing that NCS had agreed to provide regular updates on the implementation of the TMP through quarterly meetings between the World Bank, Heads of Missions and the NCS Comptroller-General.

It added: “In September 2022, Nigerian customs officials undertook a self-funded study tour to the UK, supported by GIZ and led by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

This mission covered post-clearance audits, big data, customs cooperation, rules of origin, HS classification and border agency cooperation. “The UK also outlined a multiyear programme on capacity building, called Accelerate Trade Facilitation (ATF), funded by HMRC via the World Customs Organisation (WCO). This work is on track and a WCO delegation delivered the initial training to NCS in Abuja in October, 2022.

“At the Economic Development Forum (EDF8), Nigeria updated on the implementation of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement as set out in Nigeria’s commitments, as well as on the work of the NCSled cross-agency working group at ports, aimed at reducing delays and costs of cross border trading and combating illegal trade.”

Also, the report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) explained that of all UK exports to Nigeria in the four quarters of 2021 to the end of Q2’22, £1.7 billion (52.4per cent) were goods and £1.6 billion (47.6per cent ) were services.

The ONS and HMRC joint report listed top goods exported to Nigeria by UK in the period to include: refined oil valued at £1billion or 60.3per cent of all UK goods exports; textile fabrics, £58.4 million or 3.4per cent; toilet & cleansing preparations, £49.9 million or 2.9per cent; vegetables & fruit, 37.1 million or 2.2per cent; medicinal & pharmaceutical products, £35.2

million or 2 per cent. However, it listed top firm goods imported from Nigeria to UK to include: crude oil, £1.2 billion or 76.8per cent; refined oil, £178.8 million or 11.2per cent; gas, £156.7 million or 9.8per cent; beverages, £4.7 million or 0.3per cent; mechanical power generators (intermediate), £2.7 million or 0.2per cent.

In the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022, it the report added that UK exports of goods to Nigeria increased by 29.4per cent or £390 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021, while UK exports of services to Nigeria increased by 42.7per cent or £466 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021. In the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022, total UK imports from Nigeria were £2.2 billion, an increase of 101.4per cent or £1.1 billion compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021. Of all UK imports from Nigeria in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022, it noted that £1.6 billion or 72.2per cent were goods and £616 million or 27.8per cent were services.

