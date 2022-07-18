News

UK: Tory race gets personal in latest TV debate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tory leadership rivals stepped up their attacks on each other’s records and policies in their latest TV debate.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak tax rises he introduced would “choke off” growth, reports the BBC.

Sunak accused Ms Truss of peddling “something-for-nothing economics”. Other flashpoints were trans rights, Brexit and trust in politics.

All five ruled out an early general election if they became prime minister in seven weeks’ time.

At one point, the candidates were asked to raise their hands if they would give departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson a job in their cabinet. None of them did.

MPs will vote for a third time on Monday as they whittle down the field eventually to two, who will then face postal ballot of Tory members to decide who will be the next prime minister.

In the hour-long ITV debate, some of the fiercest clashes were between Sunak and Ms Truss, whose divisions over how to bring rising living costs under control while growing the economy were laid bare.

The record of Sunak – who won the first two rounds of MPs’ voting – as chancellor has come under sustained attack during the leadership campaign.

Sunak has been forced to defend tax rises introduced during his time as chancellor, including April’s hike in National Insurance to pay for social care and the NHS.

In the debate, Ms Truss said Sunak had “raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years”, arguing that this was “not going to drive economic growth”.

“The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth, it will prevent us getting the revenue we need to pay off the debt,” Ms Truss.

Sunak responded that the pandemic damaged the economy and the money has to be paid back.

“There’s a cost to these things and the cost of higher inflation, higher mortgage rates, eroded savings,” Sunak said. “And you know what? This something-for-nothing economics isn’t Conservative. It’s socialism.”

Trade minister Penny Mordaunt – the bookmakers’ favourite to win the race – said the limited tax cuts she advocated were not inflationary and people need help now with the cost of living.

“I don’t understand why Rishi doesn’t understand that,” she said.

But Sunak hit back, accusing Ms Mordaunt of a “dangerous” plan to scrap his economic rule of only borrowing to invest.

The former chancellor said even Jeremy Corbyn – the left-wing former Labour leader – did not advocate such a loosening of the public finances.

There were also sharp exchanges between Ms Mordaunt and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch over a row about the self-identification for transgender people.

Ahead of the debate, Ms Mordaunt told the BBC there were a “number of smears going on in the papers” and dismissed claims she had backed gender self-identification when she was an equalities minister in 2019.

“I think this whole thing is unedifying,” Ms Mordaunt said. “I know why this is being done. What I would say to you is, all attempts to paint me as an out of touch individual will fail.”

Ms Badenoch said she was the candidate for the future whose honesty could “change things for the better”.

Other key moments in the debate included:

• Sunak defended his wife Akshata’s previous non-domiciled tax status and her family’s wealth, arguing theirs was “an incredibly Conservative story”

• Pointing out Ms Truss had been a Liberal Democrat and a Remain supporter in the past, Sunak asked her which one she regretted most. Ms Truss said she had “been on a political journey”

• Ms Badenoch accused Sunak of not taking her seriously when she raised concerns about Covid loan fraud, which he denied

• When asked if they would sit next to Russia President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit, all but Ms Truss said they would not. Ms Truss said she would “call Putin out”

• All candidates said they would back the UK’s commitment to curb carbon emissions to net zero by 2050

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

US senator in hot water for fleeing freezing Texas for sunny Mexico

Posted on Author Reporter

    U.S. Senator Ted Cruz flew to the Mexican resort city of Cancun with his family, Fox News reported on Thursday, as millions of his fellow Texans struggled through a deadly deep freeze, sparking a slew of criticism. The Republican lawmaker, 50, faced widespread criticism as photos circulated on social media showing him in […]
News Top Stories

Arsonists want to govern Anambra, says APGA

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has warned that any attempt to rig the November governorship election in Anambra state would result in a trouble of immeasurable proportion. The party further alleged that those who executed mayhem which led to the burning of public property have come to govern a state they had destroyed.   […]
News

Senate threatens to arrest CCT chairman for shunning c’ttee

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar. The threat emerged on a day it was gathered that Umar had ambushed the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions with an originating summons from the court, to stop it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica