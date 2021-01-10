Sports

UK trained coach: My age added advantage as a youth coach

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Nilayo FC Technical Adviser, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has revealed that his age will give him an edge in handling any of the age-grade teams in the country.

 

Speaking during an interview season monitored by our correspondent, the United Kingdomtrained coach, said he will be glad to work with players within the ages of 16 and 21, making him an ideal choice for the National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

 

The 24-year old is unarguably one of the best young coaches we have in the country at the moment and the UEFA B Licensed coach has declared his intention to serve his fatherland. “For me I think my young age is an advantage in terms of working with youth players,” he said. “For example, I see when I work with 16 to 21 years old.

 

I feel I’m able to relate with them better because I was only 21 years old few years ago.

 

“I feel that this generation my self and them we are not too far part so I can understand things that they may be experiencing in life in terms of technology, going to school maybe making that jump from Secondary School to A-level or A-level to College or whatever I feel that I am close to them in that respect so my age is an advantage.

 

“I remember in 2018 when I first came to Nigeria to start coaching myself and my boss at that moment, Honourable Olopade is the President of FC Nilayo.

 

“We were on the phone to a Chairman of an NPFL club and he was speaking to him and asked that what are the chances of this young coach being involved in your club and maybe being the head coach one day?

 

He said ‘oh 22 years old, no way the fans will eat him alive, he can’t coach, he can’t do this’.

 

“Few months down the line myself and the CEO, we travelled somewhere we saw another club NPFL chairman and we spoke to him and when we mentioned my age he wasn’t move by it, the only thing he said was that as long as I’m good at my job I can motivate the players and they respect me that he doesn’t see why not I can’t be a coach for a top NPFL side.”

 

Eboboritse has been able to bag a UEFA B License Coaching Certificate and English FA Youth Award qualified coach.

 

He has gathered experience from coaching in various countries within academy, semi-professional and professional set-ups alongside experience at all youth ages from U-7 to U-18 and senior teams.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Kalu interested in Bordeaux exit, source reveals

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

S uper Eagles and Girondins Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, is interested in leaving his French club this summer, a source close to the player has said.     Kalu joined Bordeaux from Belgian Pro League club KAA Gent in 2018 but has not had the best of times at the club with lots of family […]
Sports

Guardiola rethinking early retirement

Posted on Author Reporter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he may stay in management much longer than he anticipated. Guardiola, 49, has previously talked of limiting his time in football to pursue other interests, reports the BBC. “Before, I thought I was going to retire soon. Now I’m thinking I’m going to retire older. So, I don’t know,” […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo’s stunning strike helps Juve beat Genoa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning long-range strike helped defending champions Juventus beat Genoa 3-1 as the Italian giants maintained their four-point advantage at the top of Serie A. After a goalless first half, Paulo Dybala’s fine solo effort put Juventus ahead five minutes after the restart. Ronaldo then got his 24th goal of the season with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica