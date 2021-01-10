UK trained coach: My age added advantage as a youth coach

Nilayo FC Technical Adviser, Eboboritse Uwejamomere, has revealed that his age will give him an edge in handling any of the age-grade teams in the country.

Speaking during an interview season monitored by our correspondent, the United Kingdomtrained coach, said he will be glad to work with players within the ages of 16 and 21, making him an ideal choice for the National U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets.

The 24-year old is unarguably one of the best young coaches we have in the country at the moment and the UEFA B Licensed coach has declared his intention to serve his fatherland. “For me I think my young age is an advantage in terms of working with youth players,” he said. “For example, I see when I work with 16 to 21 years old.

I feel I’m able to relate with them better because I was only 21 years old few years ago.

“I feel that this generation my self and them we are not too far part so I can understand things that they may be experiencing in life in terms of technology, going to school maybe making that jump from Secondary School to A-level or A-level to College or whatever I feel that I am close to them in that respect so my age is an advantage.

“I remember in 2018 when I first came to Nigeria to start coaching myself and my boss at that moment, Honourable Olopade is the President of FC Nilayo.

“We were on the phone to a Chairman of an NPFL club and he was speaking to him and asked that what are the chances of this young coach being involved in your club and maybe being the head coach one day?

He said ‘oh 22 years old, no way the fans will eat him alive, he can’t coach, he can’t do this’.

“Few months down the line myself and the CEO, we travelled somewhere we saw another club NPFL chairman and we spoke to him and when we mentioned my age he wasn’t move by it, the only thing he said was that as long as I’m good at my job I can motivate the players and they respect me that he doesn’t see why not I can’t be a coach for a top NPFL side.”

Eboboritse has been able to bag a UEFA B License Coaching Certificate and English FA Youth Award qualified coach.

He has gathered experience from coaching in various countries within academy, semi-professional and professional set-ups alongside experience at all youth ages from U-7 to U-18 and senior teams.

