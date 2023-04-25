…UK Troops Fly In On Rescue Mission For Stranded Britons

A team of British troops have flown into a port town in the East of Sudan on a reconnaissance mission as the United Kingdom government weighs available options to evacuate British nationals stranded in the crisis-hit country, most prominently its capital, Khartoum.

The soldiers landed at Port Sudan, on the Red Sea yesterday, according to the Daily Mail. This, however, does not mean a rescue is imminent. A British warship, the HMS Lancaster, is also in the region and could be used to help with rescue missions, according to Whitehall sources.

The Royal Air Force is considering a “viable option” of flying in from Cyprus to a Sudanese airfield just outside the capital — a route used over the weekend to rescue diplomats stuck in the war-torn country.

This is due to the 500 mile long and arduous journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan, Daily Mail reports. Any decision, however, to order new evacuations will largely depend on the government’s willingness to take risks.

According to reports, there are roughly 4,000 British passport holders in Sudan. Another option being considered is that the government could ask allies to help take in its citizens.

The Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, said the military had various alternatives to present to the prime minister as pressure mounts on the government to help thousands of British nationals trapped in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, according to the Daily Mail. British forces extract- ed all British diplomats and their families from the city during a weekend operation.