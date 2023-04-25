News

…UK Troops Fly In On Rescue Mission For Stranded Britons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A team of British troops have flown into a port town in the East of Sudan on a reconnaissance mission as the United Kingdom government weighs available options to evacuate British nationals stranded in the crisis-hit country, most prominently its capital, Khartoum.

The soldiers landed at Port Sudan, on the Red Sea yesterday, according to the Daily Mail. This, however, does not mean a rescue is imminent. A British warship, the HMS Lancaster, is also in the region and could be used to help with rescue missions, according to Whitehall sources.

The Royal Air Force is considering a “viable option” of flying in from Cyprus to a Sudanese airfield just outside the capital — a route used over the weekend to rescue diplomats stuck in the war-torn country.

This is due to the 500 mile long and arduous journey from Khartoum to Port Sudan, Daily Mail reports. Any decision, however, to order new evacuations will largely depend on the government’s willingness to take risks.

According to reports, there are roughly 4,000 British passport holders in Sudan. Another option being considered is that the government could ask allies to help take in its citizens.

The Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, said the military had various alternatives to present to the prime minister as pressure mounts on the government to help thousands of British nationals trapped in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, according to the Daily Mail. British forces extract- ed all British diplomats and their families from the city during a weekend operation.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Okowa: We’ll partner youths to improve governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to partner youths in the state to improve on governance and its structures. The governor made this known when the Delta Caucus in the House of Representatives, led by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, paid him a solidarity visit yesterday, at Government House, […]
News

…Akume insists APC will be in govt beyond 2023

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has dispelled permutations that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will disintegrate before or immediately after President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure in 2023. Akume said the party has the capacity to remain in power even after the exit of the President, having navigated […]
News

Restructuring: Going back to 1963 constitution unrealistic –Jega

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

As the debate over restructuring of the Nigeria continues, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday added his voice to the ongoing debate on restructuring the nation ahead of the 2023 election, insisting that it was impossible for the nation to return to 1963 constitution arrangement. Jega, who […]

Leave a Comment