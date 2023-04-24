UK Troops Fly To Sudan, Rescue Stranded Britons

As the United Kingdom (UK) government considers alternatives to remove British citizens trapped in the crisis-hit nation, most notably in its capital, Khartoum, a team of British military has flown into a port town in the East of Sudan on a reconnaissance mission.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the soldiers arrived at Port Sudan on the Red Sea on Monday.

This does not, however, indicate that help will soon arrive.

According to Whitehall officials, the HMS Lancaster, a British warship, is also in the area and might be able to assist with rescue operations.

The path used over the weekend to rescue diplomats trapped in the war-torn nation is being considered a “viable option” by the Royal Air Force. It would involve flying in from Cyprus to an airstrip outside the capital of Sudan.

According to the Daily Mail, this is a result of the challenging 500-mile trip from Khartoum to Port Sudan.

But whether or whether the administration decides to issue further evacuation orders will largely rely on its willingness to take chances.

There are reportedly about 4,000 people in Sudan with British passports.

Another option being considered is that the government could ask allies to help take in its citizens.

The armed forces minister, James Heappey, said the military had various alternatives to present to the prime minister as pressure mounts on the government to help thousands of British nationals trapped in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, according to Daily Mail.

British forces extracted all British diplomats and their families from the city during a weekend raid.

“But of course, the job isn’t done,” Mr Heappey said.

“Work is underway in this building and has been all weekend and all of the back end of last week to give the prime minister and Cobra [the emergency committee meeting of top ministers and officials] options for what else could be done to support the wider community of British nationals in Sudan.

“Those options are being developed at pace.

“The prime minister will be given the option to take any of the options that we present him with as and when they arise and that’s been the rhythm of things all weekend long,” he added.