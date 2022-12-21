News

UK unveils new notes featuring King Charles III

The Bank of England said the king’s portrait will be the only change in designs of its £5, £10, £20 and £50 polymer plastic notes. The design of British banknotes featured the image of the new monarch King Charles III. The new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes will be printed only to replace worn-out currency or to meet any increase in demand, so bank notes with the images of the late queen and the current king will circulate at the same time.

The Bank of England said the king’s portrait will be the only change in designs of its £5, £10, £20 and £50 polymer plastic notes. The notes will enter circulation in the middle of 2024, according to a statement by the Bank. All existing plastic banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II will still be accepted as legal tender, with the public able to carry on using them as normal, it said.

 

Our Reporters

