UK updates travel advisory, advises citizens against ‘non-essential’ travel within Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advisory on the federal capital territory (FCT) in Nigeria.

In an alert posted on its website, the FCDO said there is an increased threat of terrorist attacks in the FCT.

Earlier, the commission had issued a travel advisory advising its citizens to “consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities”.

The UK had also announced restricted access to its high commission in Abuja.

However, in the updated travel advisory, the UK said it was reviewed to reflect the security situation in the country.

“The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals. The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja,” the update reads.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attacks in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers states.”

The development comes amid alerts also issued by the US and Canada on the security situation in Nigeria, but the Department of State Services (DSS) had called for calm.

