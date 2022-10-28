News

UK updates travel advisory

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advisory on the federal capital territory (FCT) in Nigeria. In an alert posted on its website, the FCDO said there is an increased threat of terrorist attacks in the FCT. Earlier, the commission had issued a travel advisory advising its citizens to “consider movements carefully, follow the local news and the advice of security authorities”. The UK had also announced restricted access to its high commission in Abuja.

However, in the updated travel advisory, the UK said it was reviewed to reflect the security situation in the country. “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals. The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja,” the update reads.

 

