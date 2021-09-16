News

UK, US, Australia launch pact to counter China

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The UK, US and Australia have announced a special security pact to share advanced defence technologies, in an effort to counter China.

The partnership will enable Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, reports the BBC.

The pact, to be known as Aukus, will also cover artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and cyber.

The three countries are worried about China’s growing power and military presence in the Indo-Pacific.

As a result of the pact, Australia has scrapped a deal to build French-designed submarines.

France won a A$50bn (€31bn; £27bn) contract to build 12 submarines for the Australian Navy in 2016. The deal was Australia’s largest-ever defence contract.

However, the project was hit with delays largely because of Canberra’s requirement that many components be sourced locally.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison issued a joint statement on the launch of the new security partnership, labelled Aukus.

“As the first initiative under Aukus… we commit to a shared ambition to support Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy,” the statement said.

“This capability will promote stability in the Indo-Pacific and will be deployed in support of our shared values and interests,” it said.

The leaders said the aim was to “bring an Australian capability into service at the earliest achievable date”, adding: “Australia remains committed to fulfilling all of its obligations as a non-nuclear weapons state.”

It went on to say that the defence pact would also focus on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence and “additional undersea capabilities”.

Johnson said the three nations were natural allies and that the alliance would “bring us closer than ever”.

“This partnership will become increasingly vital for defending our interests, and… protecting our people back at home,” he said.

In recent weeks, the UK’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Indo-Pacific region alongside personnel and equipment from the US.

The joint statement said the Indo-Pacific was a region with potential flashpoints, including unresolved territorial disputes, threats from terrorism and a problem with organised crime. “It is on the frontline of new security challenges, including in cyberspace,” it said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Instigators of violent protests, killing of policemen must appear before ICC, human rights group vow

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Global Network for Human Rights (GNHR) has vowed to drag instigators of violence that led to the killing of policemen and destruction of properties during the EndSARS protests to the International Criminal Court.  The group, at a press conference on Friday in Abuja, said these individuals must be brought to justice for their roles […]
News

Ogun awards contract on water projects

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the construction of new DI 800 mm main conveyance pipeline and 14’500 m3 reservoir at Oke-Temidire under Lot2 as well as distribution network extension under Lot3, which would be funded by Agencie Franciase de Development (AFD) in order to ensure availability of potable water supply to Abeokuta […]
News

Rivers: Residents plead with FG, Wike to end killings

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some residents of Asarama community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State yesterday pleaded with the Federal Government and state government-led by Governor Nyesom Wike, to end the incessant killings in their community unleashed on them by some unknown gunmen. The residents, who spoke with journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, recalled that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica