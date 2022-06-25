UK varsity bans Ike Ekweremadu as visiting Prof.

Lincoln University, United Kingdom, has banned a former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, as a visiting Professor, following an alleged case of organ harvesting levelled against him and his wife.

A report by Daily Mail, UK, explained that the institution was forced to impose the action following the arrest and subsequent arraignment of Ekweremadu and Beatrice, his wife, at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London for alleged plans to harvest the kidney of one Ukpo Nwamini David, who claimed to be a minor and was trafficked to the UK using a fake passport.

The former Deputy Senate President and wife were accused of facilitating David’s entry into the UK to transplant his kidney into their daughter who is suffering from kidney failure.

“Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory,” a Lincoln University spokesperson said.”

“We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations, but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage. Whilst this matter is subject to investigation, this person will not be undertaking any duties as visiting professor at Lincoln.”

Appearing in court on Thursday, the senator and his wife, who is a medical doctor, however, denied trafficking David to the United Kingdom.

The Ekweremadus were arrested at Heathrow Airport as they attempted to board a plane to Turkey.

