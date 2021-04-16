Sports

Ukah applauds Okowa for Team Delta’s feat at Edo 2020

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

…says Delta’ll host memorable festival

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described Team Delta’s triumph at the just concluded National Sports Festival as the dividends of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s consistent investment in sports from the grassroots. Chief Ukah who was at the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 said that in spite of the absence of Team Delta’s elite athletes the State still emerged champions. He said this was possible because Governor Okowa had made sports compulsory in the Basic and Secondary Schools in the state. The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner said that the feat of the young athletes goes to show that Team Delta would remain at the top of Nigerian Sports for a long time. He congratulated the Team for making Deltans proud saying that it was the first time that the State will win a National Sports Festival that was hosted in the South-South. Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that Delta State will host an e xc i t i n g memorable N a t i o n a l Sports Festival next year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

592 athletes for Osom Games

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A record number of 592 athletes drawn from 9 Military and paramilitary agencies will take part in 15 sports at the 4th edition of the One Service, One Medal Games which gets underway in Abuja on Wednesday January 20th to 24th. According to a statement by the Media Office of the Minister of Youth and […]
Sports

EPL: Manchester rumbles as ‘noisy neighbours’ clash

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

Following Michael Owen’s late winner in a seven-goal thriller, then Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson was to say of their rivals from the blue half of the city: “Sometimes you have a noisy neighbour. You cannot do anything about that. They will always be noisy. You just have to get on with your life, […]
Sports

Ajayi on target as WBA defeat Wolves in EPL

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, was on target in West Bromwich Albion’s away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of the English Premier League games played Saturday.   Ajayi scored the equaliser after the home team had taken a 2-1 lead in the game with goals from Fabio Silva and Wily Boly in the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica