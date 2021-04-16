Ukah applauds Okowa for Team Delta’s feat at Edo 2020

…says Delta’ll host memorable festival

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has described Team Delta’s triumph at the just concluded National Sports Festival as the dividends of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s consistent investment in sports from the grassroots. Chief Ukah who was at the closing ceremony of the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 said that in spite of the absence of Team Delta’s elite athletes the State still emerged champions. He said this was possible because Governor Okowa had made sports compulsory in the Basic and Secondary Schools in the state. The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner said that the feat of the young athletes goes to show that Team Delta would remain at the top of Nigerian Sports for a long time. He congratulated the Team for making Deltans proud saying that it was the first time that the State will win a National Sports Festival that was hosted in the South-South. Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that Delta State will host an e xc i t i n g memorable N a t i o n a l Sports Festival next year.

